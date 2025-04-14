"That's a hot ticket seller" - Saraya returning to WWE will happen following AEW exit, says veteran (Exclusive)

The AEW run of Saraya seemingly ended in disappointment for many of her fans. While her time with Tony Khan's company included her big in-ring return from retirement and a championship reign, many fans expected more. As the WWE return rumors increase ahead of WrestleMania 41, one wrestling legend is opening up about the potential return of the former Paige.

The English pro wrestler was forced to retire after suffering a serious neck injury in her last WWE match at a December 2017 non-televised live event in April 2018. The erstwhile Paige left after playing multiple non-wrestling roles in the company in June 2022 and signed with AEW in September of that year. Saraya returned to the ring at Full Gear, where she defeated Britt Baker. Several weeks after revealing that her AEW contract would end later this year in September, the 32-year-old announced her departure late last month.

Teddy Long previously made the case for the former Divas Champion returning to WWE in the coming days. As the discussion continued on The Wrestling Time Machine, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter pointed to how All Elite Wrestling seemingly dropped the ball on the former WWE Superstar, adding that Triple H and Co. would bring her back.

"AEW really never did much with her in terms of being out-front and at the top of the heap in that company. WWE will bring her back, if and when this happens, like a long lost kid. She will get a lot of promotion and publicity. Yeah, I think she'd be great," Bill Apter said. [From 1:02 to 1:24]

Saraya was easy to forget in AEW because she was rarely seen, according to co-host Mac Davis. He asked if the UK star was underutilized in Khan's company. Apter agreed with how she was easy to forget, and Davis asked how you let a talent like Saraya sit backstage and do nothing. The NWA Hall of Famer acknowledged how we're not exactly sure what happened with Saraya's All Elite run but was adamant that the former Paige's potential WWE comeback would be a success.

"We don't know what the story was with her... if it was political, if it was physical, whatever. We don't know the story behind that, but in terms of a commodity to come back as Paige in the WWE, as we used to say, 'That's a hot ticket seller!'" [From 1:50 to 2:08]

The former Anti-Diva left WWE as a three-time champion. The inaugural NXT Women's Champion also held the Divas Title twice. Her first reign lasted 84 days, and the second ended in 35.

AEW star announced for matches alongside mystery partner for an event outside the company

NJPW announced several matches ahead of its Wrestling Dontaku event today. All Elite Wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita has been announced to wrestle on both nights, May 03 and 04. He will be teaming up with a mystery partner each night.

The Alpha is NJPW's current NEVER Openweight Champion. Takeshita will invade Wrestling Dontaku 2025 on Saturday, May 3, at Fukuoka International Center in Fukuoka, Japan, joining forces with a mystery partner against Jado and El Phantasmo. The next night, at the same venue, Takeshita and a mystery partner are set to face Phantasmo and Oleg Boltin.

Takeshita has a rare contract situation, as he's signed to AEW, NJPW, and DDT. His last All Elite bout was a Collision win over Brody King in the Men's Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinals this past Saturday.

