"Ugh, what was I doing?" - Saraya (fka Paige) opens up on private video involving Xavier Woods and ex-boyfriend

Saraya has been making headlines in recent weeks following the release of her memoir and becoming a free agent after exiting AEW. She has since been rumored to return to WWE. The British star is now opening up on the unfortunate situation with Xavier Woods and her ex-boyfriend while they were in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Anti-Diva was on the shelf with a neck injury in March 2017 when her private photos and videos were leaked online. The former Paige of WWE was captured being intimate with then-boyfriend Brad Maddox and their co-worker, Xavier Woods. The veteran grappler later revealed that the fallout from the leak was tough on her mental health, so much so that she considered su*cide.

Following her AEW departure and the release of her memoir "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives," Saraya talked to The Guardian. The inaugural NXT Women's Champion recalled what led to the night with Brad Maddox and Woods, which was then leaked five years after her relationship with Maddox ended.

"I look back on it now and think: 'Ugh, what was I doing?' I was 19 and at that age, girls just want to please. He was making suggestions about stuff he wanted to do and things he wanted to film. Ultimately, it was my decision, no one was holding a gun to my head, but I felt gross afterwards. I don’t know how [it was leaked], but I have my thoughts. I had to drink to be able to do those things, and now everyone was getting to see them," Saraya said.

Paige's last WWE match came at a non-televised live event on December 27, 2017, where she suffered a serious neck injury while wrestling the former Sasha Banks.

The match saw Paige team with Absolution stablemates Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose for a No Contest against Banks, Mickie James, and Bayley. She left on July 7, 2022, and joined AEW that September.

Saraya rumored for WWE return

Saraya is officially a free agent after her near-three-year tenure with AEW ended in late March, as announced by the wrestler herself.

The WWE return rumors are picking up for the former Paige, and amid the speculation, she told The Guardian that she needs a fresh start and does have plans.

"I’m going to be 33 soon. A lot of the girls wrestling are 22. Wrestling will always be in my heart, but I need a fresh start. I have the book coming out, I want to focus on acting – I have a bunch of plans. That will have to be book two," Saraya said.

The Anti-Diva's last AEW match came on the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite on October 8, 2024. She lost a number one contender's Four Way match to Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, and Nyla Rose.

