Saraya already had "conversations" with WWE about potential return after AEW exit, believes veteran

Saraya has departed from AEW. She joined the company in September 2022 and wrestled for the last time there in October 2024. Her time there was polarizing because, even though the 32-year-old held the Women's World Championship once, her overall run was underwhelming.

Ad

In a recent episode of Coach and Bro Live!, WWE legend Vince Russo discussed the erstwhile Anti-Diva's recent career move. According to the 64-year-old, the former Paige left All Elite Wrestling because of Tony Khan. He believes that no matter how much a wrestler earns, if he or she isn't able to fulfill their creative itch, they will move on.

Russo is convinced that Saraya left because Khan failed to do anything with her from a creative standpoint. Furthermore, the veteran is confident that she and WWE have already had conversations about her potential return.

Ad

Trending

"When you are a creative animal, it doesn't matter how much money you are getting paid. If you're not satisfied creatively, you're gonna want out of there. And I think that's part of what happened. Creatively, Tony Khan didn't do anything with her. You know she has had conversations with WWE," he said.

He ended his statement by saying:

Ad

"You know there is a place for her back there, and that's what happens, man. When you got really, really creative people in the business, bro, you could be paying them millions and millions of dollars, and if they are not satisfied and dont' get that creative itch, they gotta move on. I think that's what happened to her.'' [From 20:06 to 20:55]

Ad

Ad

Saraya's accomplishments in WWE

Saraya is one of the most influential female wrestlers in the modern day and age. She was signed to WWE from 2011 to 2022.

During this run, the English professional wrestler held the NXT Women's Championship once and the Divas Title twice. The former Paige played a prominent role in the women's revolution in the company during the mid-2010s.

She was forced to retire from pro wrestling in 2018 due to a neck injury she sustained during a house show in December 2017. The former Paige then took up non-wrestling roles, such as being the general manager of SmackDown, before leaving the company in the summer of 2022. She ultimately returned to in-ring competition after joining AEW later that year. Fans often consider her a modern-day legend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback