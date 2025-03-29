Vince Russo claims WWE faction is the "only good thing" on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has become a fan of a WWE faction on SmackDown, claiming the group is the "only good thing" about the blue brand. The stable in question is the Secret Hervice.

Ad

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the former WWE writer put over the group featuring Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre.

"I swear, Mac, let's just take an instance of the only thing good on this show, even though I think the name is horrible, I think the name is absolutely horrible. The only freaking bright spot on this show was the Secret Hervice. And that's a horrible, horrible, horrible name. But, Mac, this is what I'm talking about. That's the best thing on this show."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"Okay, bro? Then weave this throughout the show. They should make sure that, you know, catering is preparing Chelsea's food just the right way they like it. They need to make sure the car is going to be there to pick up on time. They need to make sure the dressing room is up to par. At least weave that throughout the show to give me a little entertainment." [18:47 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Secret Hervice found themselves taking on Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. This match marked Kayden and Katana's WWE SmackDown in-ring debut as a team. Unfortunately, the pair fell to Piper and Alba.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback