  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Team debuts on WWE SmackDown against Secret Hervice 90 days after their last televised match together

Team debuts on WWE SmackDown against Secret Hervice 90 days after their last televised match together

By Greg Bush
Modified Mar 28, 2025 22:02 GMT
The Secret Hervice battled former Tag Team Champions on SmackDown (Credit: WWE on YouTube)
The Secret Hervice battled former tag team cChampions on WWE SmackDown (Credit: WWE on YouTube)

The WWE roster saw a bit of a shake-up as we moved into 2025. Several superstars traded brands in recent months, leading to fresh matchups and new opportunities for some underappreciated names.

Ad

One tag team thus made their way to the blue brand in February, hoping some new competition could fire them up. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance met with Nick Aldis back on February 7th, confirming that they'd been moved to SmackDown during the transfer window.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On tonight's episode, Kayden and Katana faced Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, members of The Secret Hervice, in their debut as SmackDown Superstars. Chelsea Green's private security managed to put the former champions down, giving the duo a loss in their first match on the brand.

Despite being brought to Friday nights over a month ago, this was their first match on the brand since the transition. While both Katana and Kayden have been on WWE Speed and Main Event tapings, this is the first time they've competed on a televised main show since NXT's New Year's Eve taping.

Ad

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance's WWE career so far

youtube-cover
Ad

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are quite a successful duo. Within a year of their main roster debut on RAW, they bested Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in December 2023.

Along with the gold, the pair earned a special accolade, as they became the first team to hold both the short-lived NXT Women's Tag Titles and the main roster belts.

Considering only nine different teams captured those championships before they were retired, that's an accomplishment that few other superstars will be able to claim.

It may not have been the SmackDown debut they were hoping for, but Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are bringing a lot of excitement to Friday nights.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी