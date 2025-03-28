Team debuts on WWE SmackDown against Secret Hervice 90 days after their last televised match together

The WWE roster saw a bit of a shake-up as we moved into 2025. Several superstars traded brands in recent months, leading to fresh matchups and new opportunities for some underappreciated names.

One tag team thus made their way to the blue brand in February, hoping some new competition could fire them up. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance met with Nick Aldis back on February 7th, confirming that they'd been moved to SmackDown during the transfer window.

On tonight's episode, Kayden and Katana faced Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, members of The Secret Hervice, in their debut as SmackDown Superstars. Chelsea Green's private security managed to put the former champions down, giving the duo a loss in their first match on the brand.

Despite being brought to Friday nights over a month ago, this was their first match on the brand since the transition. While both Katana and Kayden have been on WWE Speed and Main Event tapings, this is the first time they've competed on a televised main show since NXT's New Year's Eve taping.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance's WWE career so far

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are quite a successful duo. Within a year of their main roster debut on RAW, they bested Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in December 2023.

Along with the gold, the pair earned a special accolade, as they became the first team to hold both the short-lived NXT Women's Tag Titles and the main roster belts.

Considering only nine different teams captured those championships before they were retired, that's an accomplishment that few other superstars will be able to claim.

It may not have been the SmackDown debut they were hoping for, but Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are bringing a lot of excitement to Friday nights.

