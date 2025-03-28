Major WWE stable offically handed new name on SmackDown

This week's WWE SmackDown was live from London in the United Kingdom and as part of the show, there were several UK wrestlers, including Pretty Deadly, Drew McIntyre, and Alba Fyre who were featured prominently.

Alba Fyre's segment is perhaps the most noteworthy since it was where WWE finally unveiled the name for Chelsea Green's new stable which is now called 'The Secret Hervice.' The stable consists of Green, Alba Fyre, and Piper Niven. The three stars have come together after Green won the United States Championship last year, a title she has now held for more than 100 days.

Their opponents this week were Kayden Carter and Katana Chance who were making their debut on SmackDown after being moved over as part of the recent transfer window, which concluded as part of Royal Rumble weekend earlier this year.

Green has been on a fantastic run on the blue brand since winning the championship and now that she has her own stable, it's likely that she will dominate the women's division on the Friday night show for the foreseeable future.

Green's Road to WrestleMania is not yet known, but it's quite likely that she will be defending the Women's United States Championship at some point over the 'Mania weekend.

