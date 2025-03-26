WWE star loses major match; stretches disappointing streak to 4 months

A WWE Superstar lost a major title match today and extended their unfortunate streak. The star in question hasn't been able to win a wrestling match in several months.

NXT star Sol Ruca battled Katana Chance in a tournament match on WWE Speed to determine the number one contender for Candice LeRae's title. Sol Ruca picked up the pinfall victory to advance to the tournament's semifinals, moving one step closer to a shot at the WWE Women's Speed Championship.

Katana Chance has been struggling lately and hasn't won a match since last year. The veteran's last victory was against Alba Fyre in November 2024 on WWE Speed.

Chance had a stretch on the main roster where she was very successful. She was in a tag team with Kayden Carter, and the duo captured the Women's Tag Team Championships. However, Chance hasn't wrestled on RAW since her loss in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament in December 2024.

Katana Chance comments on her WWE journey

Katana Chance recently reflected on her journey in the company and commented on being in a tag team with Kayden Carter.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo at the RAW on Netflix premiere, Chance discussed her time in the company. She noted that she and Carter had grown so much during their careers and were getting better every time they got into the ring:

"I feel like every journey and challenge that we’ve taken, it changes us, and I feel like we’ve just, from NXT to Raw, we’ve grown so much, and I feel like the people have followed us on our journeys. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs, and I feel like each time, we’re just finding ourselves more and finding the flow and just riding the waves," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the full interview with Chance and Carter in the video below:

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were transferred to SmackDown earlier this year. However, the duo has not competed in a match on the blue brand since switching brands. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Chance following her loss to Sol Ruca.

