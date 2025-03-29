WWE to distance itself from major star after he gets called a "liar" and "s*x addict", says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

A legendary WWE name recently found himself amid controversy as his ex-wife called him a "liar" and a "s*x addict." Vince Russo believes that the allegations will lead to the company distancing itself from the star.

Hulk Hogan's ex-wife, Linda, recently posted an emotional video where she blamed the Hall of Famer for breaking up their family. She also called the Hulkster a "liar" and a "s*x addict".

WWE recently introduced a new Hall of Fame category called Immortal Moment, which will see some of the most captivating and historic showdowns that have taken place in the company's rich history. While many expected Hulk Hogan slamming Andre The Giant to be the first inductee, the spot was given to the Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Bret Hart Submission Match at WrestleMania 13.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo noted that the induction makes sense as after the recent incident, he can see WWE distancing itself from Hulk Hogan.

"Based on the last WWE appearance made, they were not gonna make it Hogan and Andre. They’re gonna lay low with Hulk, especially after this (Linda Hogan’s recent accusations). They’re not gonna go near him with a 10-foot pole." [From 43:04 onwards]

You can check out the complete episode of BroDown below:

Hulk Hogan was present on the RAW Netflix premiere, where he was heavily booed by the crowd. He was reportedly pulled from an upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event following the incident.

