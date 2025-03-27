Six-time WWE Champion's ex-wife calls him a "liar" and "s** addict"; breaks down in tears

A legendary WWE Superstar has found himself amid controversy as his ex-wife called him a "liar" and a "s** addict." The star in question is a two-time Hall of Famer in the Stamford-based company.

Hulk Hogan married Linda Claridge in 1983 and has two kids with her. However, after 24 years of marriage, Claridge filed for divorce in 2007, accusing the WWE legend of having an extramarital affair.

Linda recently posted an emotional video on Facebook, noting that her family is in the worst mess and she hasn't talked to her daughter Brooke in a long time.

"It’s been 15 or longer years since I got left Hulk… Hulk Hogan, and my family is in the worst mess. Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She’s had twins. She got married. She didn’t tell us she had twins. She didn’t tell us. She had a huge fight with Terry. I don’t know how that reflected onto me, but she cut me out too. I haven’t talked to her for seven years, almost eight years now and God bless Nick. He’s still such a good boy," she said.

Hulk Hogan's ex-wife added that the Hulkster has been parading around like a hero while he's a liar and a s** addict.

"I’ve never put a Facebook post out like this with my ugly face and my crying face, but I have to be honest about what I went through in my marriage with Terry as Hulk Hogan and what it entailed and what has it has caused over the years and everything else. He’s a complete liar. He is a s** addict yet he marches on. He marches on. Yeah. ‘Oh, I’m promoting my own beer. Real American beer. Yeah. Look at me. Woo.’ Yeah. He’s such a hero. Not. Okay. I’m gonna give you my thumbs down,” she added. [H/T- Wrestlingheadlines.com]

Hulk Hogan recently appeared on WWE programming

While it has been a long time since Hulk Hogan donned his wrestling boots, the Hall of Famer has continued to make sporadic appearances on WWE programming in non-wrestling roles.

The Hulkster was present at RAW's Netflix premiere. However, he received a negative response from the fans, which seemingly led to him being pulled from Saturday Night's Main Event in January.

The former six-time WWE Champion has had another failed marriage in addition to the one with Linda. He is currently married to Sky Daily. The duo tied the knot in 2023.

