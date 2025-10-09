Photo: Popular star shows off insane physique amid uncertain AEW status

A 41-year-old AEW star recently flexed his physique on social media during his hiatus. Don Callis Family's Brian Cage has been absent from in-ring action since March 2025 during a match against Chris Masters at the OWA promotion. He tore his quadriceps during the contest. While he tries to recover quickly, his in-ring return remains uncertain.Before getting injured, the ROH World Television Champion was strongly portrayed as a powerhouse of the Don Callis Family. However, after his injury, things took a turn, and the faction has been one of the top highlights of the show. The addition of AEW stars like Andrade and Kazuchika Okada may have compromised his position in the group.Brian Cage's physique has always been one of the top factors in his career. Despite being injured, he has managed to maintain his fitness. He recently took to Instagram and shared some recent pictures of his astonishing stature, accompanied by a four-word message.&quot;We out here trying,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrian Cage sheds light on his potential AEW returnThe Machine has been absent for almost seven months, and there is no timeline for his comeback yet. However, he remains hopeful that he will recover and be fit again.While speaking on All F'N Wrestling Show, Brian Cage said that he wants to surprise everybody on his return. He claimed that he doesn't want anybody to know what his direction will be following his comeback.&quot;There’s a whole wide open of versatility of what could happen, because there’s nothing set in stone at all for when I’m coming back or what I’m going to do when I come back. I’m not telling anybody that I don’t want anybody to have an inkling. I want everybody to have no idea of, ‘Oh, maybe around this time,’ because it might be next week, next year, or I don’t know. Who knows?” he said.It remains to be seen when the former ROH World Television Champion returns to AEW.