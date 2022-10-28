[Photo] RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes shares AEW memorabilia kept in his car

WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes shared a photo of a remnant of AEW history that he's keeping in his car.

Before re-signing with WWE earlier this year, Rhodes was instrumental in building AEW back on January 1, 2019, with co-founders, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). They immediately took the Executive Vice President post alongside Kenny Omega, with Shahid and Tony Khan leading the financial backing.

The American Nightmare had a fruitful career in the Jacksonville-based promotion as he was the inaugural three-time TNT Champion. After a three-year run featuring a couple of memorable feuds, he departed from AEW on February 15, 2022.

Rhodes recently shared an Instagram story inside his truck, with his "All In" All Access Pass hanging. The pass was symbolized as a reminder to strive for more and dream big.

For those unaware, the "All In" event on September 1, 2018, was promoted by Rhodes, the Jackson Brothers and of Ring of Honor (ROH). It was a prelude to a revolution that was eventually called All Elite Wrestling a few months later.

Cody Rhodes' All In All Access Pass posted in his Instagram story.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ @KennyOmegamanX, @IAmJericho, @reymysterio, The revolutionary 'All In' event took place on this day 4 years ago! Promoted as 'The Biggest Independent Wrestling Show Ever', the event featured some of the biggest names in wrestling like @CodyRhodes @youngbucks and many more. The revolutionary 'All In' event took place on this day 4 years ago! Promoted as 'The Biggest Independent Wrestling Show Ever', the event featured some of the biggest names in wrestling like @CodyRhodes, @KennyOmegamanX, @IAmJericho, @reymysterio, @youngbucks and many more. https://t.co/9IdIaSGDze

During the extravaganza, Rhodes won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis, making him and Dusty the first-ever father-and-son duo to hold the "Ten Pounds of Gold."

The Elite was in attendance last night on AEW Dynamite

It was recently reported by Fightful Select that The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) Kenny Omega and Don Callis were backstage during last night's edition of Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia.

Signs of The Elite became apparent when AEW posted a vignette about their appearance at some of the company's events but quickly vanished from the picture.

It would be interesting to see if last night's promo could be an omen for the potential and much-anticipated return of the faction to Tony Khan's promotion.

