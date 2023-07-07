[Photo] Released WWE Superstars seen with AEW announcer Renee Paquette

AEW announcer Renee Paquette was with former WWE tag team, the Bollywood Boyz.

The dynamic duo made their presence felt on the latest edition of Dynamite, where they faced off against The Acclaimed & Daddy A*s in a match-up. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, the Bollywood Boyz were unable to secure a victory against their formidable opponents.

Prior to their appearance on Dynamite, the Bollywood Boyz had last graced the ring in AEW on the 15th March 2023 episode of Rampage. On that occasion, they faced off against The Jericho Appreciation Society, consisting of Angelo Parker and Matt Menard. Regrettably, the outcome was not in their favor, as they were defeated.

After their appearance on AEW Dynamite, the Bollywood Boyz were spotted with Renee Paquette at the Edmonton airport. The duo themselves took to Twitter to share a photo of their encounter with Paquette, expressing their delight at being in the company of fellow Canadians.

"When Canadians show up to the Edmonton airport and their first stop is @TimHortons @ReneePaquette," Bollywood Boyz tweeted.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for these talented individuals and what next path they will have in Tony Khan's promotion.

Renee Paquette style matched with an AEW star on Dynamite

Renee Paquette revealed that she and AEW star Daniel Garcia were unintentionally twinning. The surprising coincidence occurred during an episode of Dynamite, where Paquette was spotted wearing a similar outfit to the member of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Fans couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between Renee Paquette and Daniel Garcia's outfits, leading one curious individual to inquire on Twitter if their matching outfits were intentional. To which Paquette replied to him, confirming that they had planned their outfit.

"We did," Paquette tweeted.

During the backstage segment, the encounter sparked an intriguing exchange, with Jericho indicating that his plans for the Jericho Appreciation Society remain uncertain.

Only time will tell what lies ahead for Daniel Garcia, as it looks like Chris Jericho has decided to leave the Jericho Appreciation Society.

