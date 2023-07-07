[Photo] Renee Paquette confirms she was twinning with AEW star and it's not Jon Moxley

Former WWE commentator and wife of Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, recently caused quite a stir on social media when she revealed that she was twinning with an AEW star.

The star is none other than Daniel Garcia. The unexpected coincidence took place during an episode of Dynamite, where Paquette was seen wearing a similar outfit to the member of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Paquette caught up with Chris Jericho backstage, where Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara also made their presence felt. This led to an intriguing exchange, as the former ROH Pure Champion questioned Jericho about his future within The Jericho Appreciation Society.

The former AEW World Champion said 'maybe.' This cryptic response suggests that Jericho's plans regarding the faction are neither a definite yes nor a no. Furthermore, he expressed his desire for his faction members to grow into successful singles stars rather than rely on his guidance.

Amid this backstage interaction, curious fans couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between Renee Paquette and Daniel Garcia's outfits, prompting one curious fan to take to Twitter and ask if the duo had planned their outfits.

Paquette responded affirmatively, confirming that they had indeed coordinated their clothing choices.

"We did," Paquette tweeted.

Renee Paquette gets involved in AEW stars Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston's heated argument

During last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, tensions escalated when Renee Paquette was caught in a heated confrontation between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

In the backstage area following the match, Renee Paquette took the initiative to address Jon Moxley regarding the events of the opening match. Eddie Kingston also became involved in the argument.

Renee Paquette physically intervened and positioned herself between Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley as their disagreement escalated backstage. After Moxley departed, Paquette confronted Kingston, pointing her finger at his chest and instructing him to resolve the issues.

The once-strong friendship between Moxley and Kingston has strained in recent weeks, primarily due to Moxley's association with Claudio Castagnoli, a fellow member of the Blackpool Combat Club. Kingston and Castagnoli have a history of animosity.

Do you think Renee Paquette's intervention will have a significant impact on the dynamic between Moxley and Kingston moving forward? Sound off in the comments section below.

