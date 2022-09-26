[Photo] Rhea Ripley shares a heartfelt message for AEW Superstar amid reports of departure from the company

WWE star Rhea Ripley took to Instagram to wish Buddy Matthews on his birthday. The two superstars are currently dating and confirmed their relationship a few months ago.

Taking to her official handle, The Eradicator shared a wholesome photo of herself with Matthews. She simply wished her partner by writing, 'Happy Birthday.'

The two superstars previously worked together in WWE. However, following Matthews' release in 2021, he signed a contract with Tony Khan's promotion while appearing on the independent circuit from time to time.

Check out Rhea Ripley's birthday post for Buddy Matthews:

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Matthews is done with AEW for now and might be on his way out of the company as well.

This past weekend on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, the former WWE star was misted by The Great Muta. This angle is reportedly AEW's way of writing Matthews off television.

During a recent appearance at Fight Life Pro Wrestling, Matthews also addressed the crowd and stated that he was stepping away from professional wrestling while cutting an in-ring promo.

"Unfortunately, tonight, I'm going to be the bearer of some unfortunate news. As everyone knows, the House of Black has had some issues lately. As all the members of the house, I'm speaking for them all, we want to thank you all for being members of the house. Unfortunately, I, like some of the other members, need to go away for a while. I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. As my brother Malakai once said, this isn't goodbye, this is see you later."

How did fans and wrestlers react to Rhea Ripley's birthday wish for Buddy Matthews?

In reaction to Rhea Ripley's Instagram post for Buddy Matthes, WWE stars Zelina Vega and Mustafa Ali reacted.

Matthews himself commented as he wrote:

"Can we use a worst picture of me next time? Lol"

Whereas, fans reacted by wishing Matthews on his birthday. They also had wholesome comments in reaction to Matthews' photo with Ripley.

Check out the screengrab of a few reactions below:

It now remains to be seen what the future has in store for Matthews in the world of professional wrestling.

