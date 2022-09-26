Reports emerge on another former WWE Superstar potentially leaving Tony Khan's AEW

AEW star Buddy Matthews recently announced that he will be stepping away from the professional wrestling business for a while.

According to Fightful Select, Matthews is reportedly done with Tony Khan's company for now. The report also suggested that the House of Black member might be on his way out.

On this week's edition of Rampage: Grand Slam, he was attacked by the legendary Great Muta. He also suffered the pinfall loss in the tag team match between House of Black and Darby Allin & Sting.

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black both done with AEW (for now)... Wow. Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black both done with AEW (for now)... Wow.

Fightful also noted that the Muta spot was AEW's way of writing Matthews off television for a while. It hasn't been confirmed if the former WWE star has been released from the promotion, but he has seemingly expressed his dissatisfaction regarding the situation.

AEW star Buddy Matthews bid goodbye to fans at Fight Life Pro Wrestling

At Fight Life Pro Wrestling, Buddy Matthews bid goodbye to fans after his match. Much like his House of Black stablemate, Malakai Black, the former WWE star also claimed that this wasn't a goodbye.

Addressing the crowd in an in-ring promo, Matthews said:

"Unfortunately, tonight, I'm going to be the bearer of some unfortunate news. As everyone knows, the House of Black has had some issues lately. As all the members of the house, I'm speaking for them all, we want to thank you all for being members of the house. Unfortunately, I, like some of the other members, need to go away for a while. I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. As my brother Malakai once said, this isn't goodbye, this is see you later."

Malakai Black also bid goodbye to fans at the All Out pay-per-view after HOB's loss in a six-man tag team match featuring Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro on the opposing side.

