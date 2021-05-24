Photo: Sammy Guevara shares throwback picture with 2-time WWE Hall Of Famer

Fans of Sammy Guevara were in for a surprise recently when the AEW star shared a throwback picture of himself with WWE Legend and two-time Hall of Famer, Booker T.

Guevara shared the picture on his Instagram stories as a response to a user who was curious to know who trained the rising AEW star. Here's the screenshot of Guevara's story.

Sammy Guevara looks a lot different

The AEW star looked different in this throwback picture with Booker T. Shortly after Guevara shared the image on his Instagram stories, fans started sharing their hilarious responses to it, with some even asking him to bring back the hairstyle.

Here are some of the fan reactions to the picture:

Before making a name for himself in the business, Sammy Guevara was a student of Booker T's wrestling school, Reality of Wrestling, where he honed his skills.

After graduating from the academy, Guevara began performing at various indie wrestling promotions, steadily building his reputation until signing with AEW in 2019.

Booker T has praised the Inner Circle member before, even comparing him to the late Eddie Guerrero for his in-ring abilities and charisma.

Sammy Guevara will be in action at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

Sammy Guevara and his Inner Circle stablemates will square off against The Pinnacle in a Stadium Stampede match at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30th.

Guevara was arguably the most impressive performer during the Blood and Guts match on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago, despite The Inner Circle coming up short in their battle.

Even if the Chris Jericho-led stable loses and disbands at Double or Nothing, Guevara is destined for greatness in AEW with many predicting him to be future world champion.

Do you think Guevara should win a title in AEW by the end of 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.