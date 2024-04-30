[Photo] Samoa Joe spotted with two female ex-WWE Superstars amid AEW absence

Amid his hiatus from the ring, Samoa Joe was spotted with two former female WWE Superstars. Joe has been absent from the in-ring action since losing his AEW World Championship to Swerve Strickland at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

The two former stars that Joe was spotted with are Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Kay posted the picture with Samoan Submission Machine and her former tag team partner on Instagram. They met him at the Chicago Comic Expo.

Check out the picture below:

The duo was known as The IIconics in WWE and was a successful tag team in NXT and on the main roster, where they won the Women's Tag Team Championship once in 2019. The duo was released from their contracts in April 2021 and went on to have a short stint in Impact Wrestling.

As for Joe, he has not been seen since he was beaten by Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty. It will be interesting to see how and when he will make a comeback.

Brian Cage wants to face Samoa Joe in a rematch

Samoa Joe easily defeated Brian Cage when he was the Ring of Honor TV Champion, and it seems like the latter now wants to have a rematch with him.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda’s Bill Apter, Cage laid out his plans and said:

"Samoa Joe and I had one encounter here in Baltimore. He and I had a one-on-one match. I would like another go with Joe because I felt like I get trolled about 90 percent of that matchup."

Despite being billed as a big unit and a fearsome opponent, Cage was easily dispatched by Joe when he won the match by locking in the Coquina Clutch. A rematch between the two will no doubt garner a lot of interest from fans alike.