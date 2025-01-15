Photo: Saraya shows off new look amid AEW absence

It's been several months since AEW fans have seen Saraya compete on television. The 32-year-old ran into several creative roadblocks before going on hiatus, but she hasn't been idle in her free time. She recently took to Instagram to give her followers a peek at a brand-new look.

Saraya is an important figure in women's wrestling, having been a trailblazer in WWE's Women's Revolution, but she's also something of a fashion and media icon outside the squared circle. She recently linked up with Shelby Burgess, the wife of Falling In Reverse bassist Tyler Burgess, for a western-themed photoshoot.

It's an unfamiliar look for the British star, who shared a pic of herself and Shelby decked out in boots, chaps, vests, and cowboy hats. You can check out the former AEW Women's World Champion in her cowboy getup below.

Saraya posts harrowing update amid tragic California wildfires

Los Angeles and the surrounding area have been devastated by fires over the last week. The disaster has affected the lives of many in Southern California, including pro wrestling stars like WWE's Nikkita Lyons and AEW's Saraya.

The British star resides in SoCal, and many fans were concerned for her safety as news spread of the devastation. She took to social media last week to announce that she was okay and also shared her concern for everyone affected by the fires:

"Im safe out here in Cali, got lucky but f**k my heart hurts for everyone. What an awful, terrifying way to start the year. I hope everyone finds a safe place to go and no one else gets hurt 🙏🏻," she wrote.

The former AEW Women's World Champion had an up-and-down 2024, and it looks like 2025 hasn't kicked off in a positive way for her. Only time will tell whether The Anti-Diva can get back on track.

