[Photo] Sting reunites with WWE Hall of Famers during WrestleMania 41 weekend

Sting may not have inducted Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania 41 weekend, but The Icon made sure to reunite with fellow legends of the business during pro wrestling's busiest week.

The Stinger took to his Instagram to share photos from the latest WrestleCon event in Las Vegas, which hosted WrestleMania 41. The former WCW Champion can be seen posing with Kevin Nash, Lex Luger, and Keiji Muto (aka The Great Muta).

For those unaware, the former Vigilante has a lot of history with the men in the pictures - most of whom were his partners/opponents in NWA/WCW. As for the Great Muta, the Japanese legend is often ranked among the Stinger's greatest rivals.

Dave Meltzer previously reported that there had been no contact between WWE and AEW to strike a deal for the real-life Steve Borden to appear at the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony.

“As best we can tell, this was a Nick Khan decision in the sense we have not heard of Tony Khan being asked by anyone if they could make a deal for Sting. We only know as of two weeks ago nobody had contacted Tony Khan. But unless there is a late change, it would appear no deal was asked for nor negotiated.” (H/T Ringside News)

Sting was part of Great Muta's retirement tour

Back in 2023, the former WCW star joined the Great Muta on his retirement tour when he and Darby Allen teamed with the former Triple Crown Champion against AKIRA, Hakushi, and Naomichi Marufuji. This match would be the last time Muto played his iconic Great Muta persona.

The Icon himself would retire from active in-ring competition the following year. His last hurrah came in a tag team title match alongside Darby Allen against The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Revolution 2024 pay-per-view event.

