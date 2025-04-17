Truth behind Sting not attending WWE Hall of Fame 2025 disclosed - Reports

There has been a lot of speculation about whether Sting will be able to attend the WWE Hall of Fame 2025. New details have now come to light regarding this.

Ad

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Lex Luger would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. It was reported that Luger wanted The Icon to induct him into the Hall of Fame. However, given The Icon's current deal with AEW, there has been a lot of speculation about whether he would be allowed to attend the prestigious event.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as of two weeks ago, Tony Khan wasn't contacted by WWE or Nick Khan to strike a deal regarding The Icon's appearance at the Hall of Fame. Dave noted that no deal has been negotiated between the promotions so far.

Ad

Trending

“As best we can tell, this was a Nick Khan decision in the sense we have not heard of Tony Khan being asked by anyone if they could make a deal for Sting. We only know as of two weeks ago nobody had contacted Tony Khan. But unless there is a late change, it would appear no deal was asked for nor negotiated.” [H/T Ringside News]

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vince Russo reveals why he respects Sting so much

The Icon is considered to be a legend in the world of professional wrestling. He first made a name for himself in WCW before he went to work for TNA Wrestling. He finally ended his career last year at AEW Revolution. During his career, there have been several versions of The Icon which has captivated fans.

Ad

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestlebinge BroDown, Vince Russo credited The Icon for being a thorough professional. He recalled the time when The Vigilante was asked to portray the Joker character, and he did it with full effort.

"Yeah, I want to say this, Mac, because I say this all the time. I worked a lot with Joker Sting. I did. But, bro, here's what I always say. At that point in Sting's career, after he accomplished everything he accomplished, for him to take on a challenge like that was amazing to me, because he didn't have to do it. He could have just said, you know, 'Vince, are you freaking nuts?' But, man, he embraced that, bro."

Ad

It will be interesting to see who will induct Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More