Vince Russo reveals reason why he respects Sting so much (Exclusive)

Sting is arguably one of the most respected names in the pro wrestling business. The Icon has worked with several promotions around the world during his active in-ring days. He retired from the industry after a nearly three-year stint with AEW.
During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo put over the Stinger for being a professional through and through during their time together in TNA Wrestling.
"Yeah, I want to say this, Mac, because I say this all the time. I worked a lot with Joker Sting. I did. But, bro, here's what I always say. At that point in Sting's career, after he accomplished everything he accomplished, for him to take on a challenge like that was amazing to me, because he didn't have to do it. He could have just said, you know, 'Vince, are you freaking nuts?' But, man, he embraced that, bro."
He continued:
"I remember he went out, he bought red suits, yellow suits, like, he totally embraced it. And, man, for a guy at that point in his career to be challenged with something like that and go out and do what he did, man, it's things like that that just made me respect that guy so much because he didn't have to do it. But, not only did he do it, he embraced it, man." [From 22:31 onwards]
The real-life Steve Borden wrestled his final match at AEW Revolution 2024 when he teamed up with Darby Allin to retain their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks.
