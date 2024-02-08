Photo: Sting’s sons spotted in attendance during AEW Dynamite

Dynamite saw Sting and Darby Allin defeat Ricky Starks and Big Bill to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions, which was a sight to behold. The other thing that caught the eyes of the fans was the sight of Sting’s two sons.

Their names are Garrett Lee and Steven Jr. Both are spitting images of their legendary father. They were seen in the very first row, both wearing black shirts. The match had a lot of action as the WCW veteran, and Darby got into the thick of things from the get-go.

There was a worrying moment during the match as the WWE Hall of Famer hit himself on the exposed turnbuckle after Ricky Starks removed the protective covering. However, despite taking the hit, The Vigilante kept going.

Ultimately, he grabbed Ricky Starks and hit him with the Scorpion Death Drop to get the pin and win the titles.

