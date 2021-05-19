Photo: Tessa Blanchard trains with AEW star

Tessa Blanchard signing with AEW is a rumor that just refuses to go away. The future of the second generation superstar is one of the most discussed topics in pro wrestling at the moment.

Blanchard has now added fuel to speculation that she could be bound for AEW as she has been spotted at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently tweeted out a photo of himself with Tessa Blanchard and her husband, Daga, at the academy.

According to the tweet, it seemed like Blanchard had a training session with The Natural at the Academy.

"Had some special guests come train today at @AcademyRhodes@Tess_Blanchard@Daga_wrestler@VertVixen@jazminallure Thanks guys for the Academy sweat!!" wrote Dustin Rhodes.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion even responded to Rhodes' tweet and thanked him for the opportunity to work at the academy.

"Your school is so beautiful. Thank you for opening the doors to us & for putting in work with us today. #IronSharpensIron," said Tessa Blanchard.

Your school is so beautiful. Thank you for opening the doors to us & for putting in work with us today. #IronSharpensIron



💎 https://t.co/YwRhoKMdaQ — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) May 18, 2021

Tessa Blanchard has also trained with Bayley and Sasha Banks

This is not the first time Tessa Blanchard has been spotted training with big names in the industry. In March of this year, a photo was circulated online showing Blanchard after a training session with Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Ever since leaving IMPACT Wrestling, Blanchard has been linked with moves to every big name company in the industry, including AEW. Blanchard singing with Tony Khan's promotion would be huge.

While the AEW Women's division has had a resurgence in the past few months, a big name like Tessa Blanchard would certainly add more star power to it.

What do you think about the rumors of Tessa Blanchard possibly signing with AEW? Would she be better off signing with WWE? Sound off in the comment section below!