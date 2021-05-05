Latest on Tessa Blanchard signing with WWE or AEW - Reports

The rumors of Tessa Blanchard's upcoming debut for either WWE or AEW have seemingly been greatly exaggerated. In recent weeks, Tessa Blanchard has become more active on social media. With that in mind, there have been rumors that she is coming back to wrestling.

Some said Blanchard and her husband Daga were deep in negotiations to join AEW. Others said she would be part of the Diamond Mine faction teased on WWE NXT last week.

Starting on AEW, Mike Johnson of PWInsider shot down the rumors earlier today. According to AEW sources, not only is Tessa Blanchard not scheduled to debut, but she hasn't had any discussions about joining, nor have there been any contracts offered to her.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select backs up PWInsider's report. He's been told the idea of bringing Blanchard into AEW is currently a "firm no."

What you have done is nothing compared to what you can do. #Undeniable #Forever pic.twitter.com/9qef5notz0 — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) May 2, 2021

Tessa Blanchard won't be joining NXT soon

WWE sources told Sean Ross Sapp that while Tessa Blanchard has used diamond imagery in the past, she isn't linked to the upcoming NXT act - the Diamond Mine.

Whatever the Diamond Mine is, it's currently being held close to the vest within WWE. The only thing known for sure is that Blanchard isn't involved.

Rumors are certain to persist throughout the year regarding Blanchard's status. However, at this time, she's not coming to WWE or AEW anytime soon.

Strength doesn’t come from what you can do. It comes from overcoming the things you once thought you couldn’t. Your body will never go where your mind won’t let it. #MINDSET pic.twitter.com/pGaUthuaMF — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) April 30, 2021

