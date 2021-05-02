Tessa Blanchard is possibly heading to AEW 

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard is reportedly close to signing a contract with AEW, as is her husband, Mexican pro-wrestler Daga.

Ever since Blanchard departed IMPACT Wrestling in June 2020, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see which promotion signs the uber-talented athlete.

There has been some speculation about WWE being interested in bringing her in. However, a new report by SEScoops has made it clear that Blanchard is pretty close to signing on the dotted line with AEW.

Plus, the report also suggests that AEW is looking to acknowledge her real-life issues on-screen and possibly weave a storyline around them. Blanchard's father, Tully Blanchard, is also in the company as part of the MJF-led stable, The Pinnacle.

Tessa Blanchard tasted immense success in IMPACT Wrestling, where she became the first-ever female athlete to win the world title. However, her personal issues ended up overshadowing her in-ring accomplishments.

Accusations of racism and bullying by several other performers affected her reputation, which possibly played a role in her decision to leave IMPACT Wrestling. She has subsequently stayed away from the wrestling business for a while.

Tessa Blanchard will be a great addition to AEW

In recent months, AEW has shown renewed faith in its women's division by giving its female athletes ample time in the ring to have matches on par or even better than their male competitors.

Advertisement

With Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti, Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa, and more at the forefront of the women's revolution in AEW, the addition of Tessa Blanchard will further bolster the division.

Strength doesn’t come from what you can do. It comes from overcoming the things you once thought you couldn’t. Your body will never go where your mind won’t let it. #MINDSET pic.twitter.com/pGaUthuaMF — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) April 30, 2021

Her ability to have tremendous matches with any kind of wrestler will ensure she's always in the main event scene, putting on one banger after another against a variety of opponents.

Are you excited to see Tessa Blanchard heading to AEW? Do you see her wrestling male competitors like Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley in the promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.