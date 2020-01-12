Possible backstage update on Tessa Blanchard controversy; AEW Wrestler confirms alleged racism charge

Tessa Blanchard

The Tessa Blanchard story is starting to heat up. As many wrestling fans know by now, Tessa Blanchard has been accused of bullying other female wrestlers as well as racism by NWA Women's Champion Allysin Kay. The person who was called the N-Word is Black Rose.

@Sienna & @ImChelseaGreen Thank you so Much!!!!.......

That Story!!!!.... Yes, that's happens on Japan 2017!!! If @Tessa_Blanchard do not Remember it ... Can I!..



I am not a Mean Girl with any Coworkers around the world .



Be kind of #racist is not ridiculous is a #sickness https://t.co/wGnSnmNhvg — La Black Rose from Puerto Rico (@LaAbusadoradePR) January 11, 2020

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green directly accused Blanchard of bullying other ladies in the locker room.

You’ve consistently put down, bullied, and belittled countless female coworkers, including me. Is that support? https://t.co/MrOOksiijk — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 11, 2020

Tessa Blanchard has responded to the allegations saying that they're unfounded and also denied the racism charge.

I’ve never been anything but kind to u. I’ve dealt with mean girls since I started..not saying I’m a saint, hell I’ve had my ups&downs & Ive made silly decisions...Such is life. u have ZERO merit in your comments..Instead putting me down here for a little clout...you’ve got my #! https://t.co/wBxvnnUx4G — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) January 11, 2020

Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select reached out to Tessa Blanchard to get her version of events but she has not responded to their calls. He said:

Fightful has reached out to Tessa Blanchard personally about the accusations levied today, but haven't heard back. She was scheduled to speak at a Q&A this afternoon to promote Hard To Kill but we're told that is no longer happening.

In addition to this, we're told David McClane specifically emailed the WOW roster to tell them to give a "no comment" on any inquiries about the story.

In addition to this, AEW Wrestler Big Swole seemingly confirmed the racism accusation and alleges that it's only now finding its way on social media.

So since we telling stories....Big Swole's turn. I won't speak on all the other stories but the one about La Rosa I know personally. This past year at Wrestlecade I spoke to her about this and about hashing it out with Tessa. I've spoken to Tessa as well, after talking with — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) January 11, 2020

light on social media. People are entitled to deal with this how they want. I just want the world to know the last part of the story. — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) January 11, 2020

Fightful also said that they have reached out to others in Impact Wrestling and said that she has been on her best behavior since she's been there. They have also said that they have heard about the allegations about her past behavior, but have never experienced it themselves.

Tessa Blanchard will be challenging Sami Callihan for the Impact World Championship at Hard to Kill.