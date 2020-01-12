Tessa Blanchard responds to accusations of racism and bullying from Impact Wrestling alumni
Impact Wrestling Superstar Tessa Blanchard was accused of racism and bullying by women's wrestlers Allysin Kay and Chelsea Green on Saturday afternoon.
The accusations emerged when Blanchard sent a message from Twitter saying "Hey women, try supporting one another. Cool things happen."
Kay would respond first by retweeting Blanchard's message and accusing her of spitting on a black woman and calling her the n-word during her time in Japan.
Green would also retweet Blanchard's message, but the accusations she brought up were focused on Blanchard bullying and belittling her and other women in the industry.
Blanchard would respond to Green claiming to have been nothing but nice to her and accusing her of making these claims for clout.
Blanchard would send another tweet starting with "not true," that seems to have been aimed at Kay's accusation of racism, though it wasn't made clear.
Women's Wrestler Priscilla Kelly would also chime on her experience with Blanchard last year when Kelly's spot from Surburban Fight went viral. Kelly claimed that Blanchard continued to bad mouth her to other people going forward after making her initial comments about the spot.
As of now, the only wrestler who has come out in defense of Blanchard is fellow Impact Wrestling Superstar Moose who claimed the timing of the tweets from Green and Kay "shows a lot" about their character.
The accusations against Blanchard arose a day before she faces Sami Callihan in an intergender match for the Impact World Championship at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view.