Tessa Blanchard responds to accusations of racism and bullying from Impact Wrestling alumni

Simon Cotton FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

TBD

Impact Wrestling Superstar Tessa Blanchard was accused of racism and bullying by women's wrestlers Allysin Kay and Chelsea Green on Saturday afternoon.

The accusations emerged when Blanchard sent a message from Twitter saying "Hey women, try supporting one another. Cool things happen."

Kay would respond first by retweeting Blanchard's message and accusing her of spitting on a black woman and calling her the n-word during her time in Japan.

Remember when you spat in a black woman’s face and called her the N-word in Japan? Was that you “supporting women“? The AUDACITY of this tweet https://t.co/P49uNWsqIH — Allysin Kay (@Sienna) January 11, 2020

Green would also retweet Blanchard's message, but the accusations she brought up were focused on Blanchard bullying and belittling her and other women in the industry.

You’ve consistently put down, bullied, and belittled countless female coworkers, including me. Is that support? https://t.co/MrOOksiijk — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 11, 2020

Blanchard would respond to Green claiming to have been nothing but nice to her and accusing her of making these claims for clout.

I’ve never been anything but kind to u. I’ve dealt with mean girls since I started..not saying I’m a saint, hell I’ve had my ups&downs & Ive made silly decisions...Such is life. u have ZERO merit in your comments..Instead putting me down here for a little clout...you’ve got my #! https://t.co/wBxvnnUx4G — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) January 11, 2020

Blanchard would send another tweet starting with "not true," that seems to have been aimed at Kay's accusation of racism, though it wasn't made clear.

Advertisement

not true. That’s my statement and the most attention I’ll give it because of how actually ridiculous it is. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) January 11, 2020

Women's Wrestler Priscilla Kelly would also chime on her experience with Blanchard last year when Kelly's spot from Surburban Fight went viral. Kelly claimed that Blanchard continued to bad mouth her to other people going forward after making her initial comments about the spot.

Remember publicly putting me down on twitter last year for something that didn’t involve you whatsoever, then continuing to drag my name to other people for it?



Pepperidge Farm Remembers.



You should probably delete this tweet. https://t.co/MnsHVnwavU — Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) January 11, 2020

As of now, the only wrestler who has come out in defense of Blanchard is fellow Impact Wrestling Superstar Moose who claimed the timing of the tweets from Green and Kay "shows a lot" about their character.

I guess you and @ImChelseaGreen are absolute angels with a clean past. The timing of these tweets from you guys shows a lot about your characters. https://t.co/LPCeiLowzJ — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) January 11, 2020

The accusations against Blanchard arose a day before she faces Sami Callihan in an intergender match for the Impact World Championship at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view.