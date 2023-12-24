Photo: Titus O'Neil spotted with AEW personality

Despite the fact that WWE and AEW are rival promotions, talent and officials of both companies are often seen together at events outside the wrestling world. This was the case when AEW's Amanda Huber posted a thankful message on social media featuring WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil.

O'Neil is well known for his charity work and was even honored with the Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2020. He is the founder of the Bullard Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization that holds charitable events around Tampa, Florida.

Amanda Huber, the widow of the late Brodie Lee, is a community outreach coordinator for AEW and often participates in charitable work as well. Huber and her two children, Brodie and Nolan, recently participated in the Bullard Family Foundation's Joy of Giving event, where she met up with O'Neil to snap a photo.

"So incredibly thankful to @TitusONeilWWE & @BFFTampa for the incredible #JoyOfGiving event. I am so blown away by this and so thankful to have been involved. Can’t wait for more opportunities to do good around Tampa ❤️," Huber wrote on X.

AEW's Amanda Huber was also present for Cody Rhodes' documentary premiere

Titus O'Neil wasn't the only WWE star Amanda Huber met up with recently. The 39-year-old was also reportedly at the premiere of the documentary American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes in July.

Huber and Rhodes have been friends since the latter's days as an EVP in All Elite Wrestling. Cody was also present alongside Tony Khan to honor the late Brodie Lee after his passing in December 2020.

Amanda was joined once again by her children for the premiere of Rhodes' documentary in Sandy Springs, Georgia. According to reports, several members of Cody's wrestling school, The Nightmare Factory, were also in attendance.

Amanda Huber recently sent out a heartwarming comment as Cody Rhodes honored Brodie Lee on what would have been his 44th birthday.

