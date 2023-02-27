[Photo] Toni Storm debuts new look in AEW

Former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm has recently undergone a bit of an attitude change. It now seems she has also altered her entrance gear judging by some new photos.

Storm has aligned herself with former WWE Superstar Saraya in a quest to prove that homegrown AEW originals are not at their level and are all losers.

Going with her change in attitude, it seems like Toni Storm has also changed up her presentation. A fan who attended the recent set of AEW Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida, captured a shot of Storm's new entrance gear. You can check out the image below:

As you can see from the photo, Storm has dropped her trademark sunglasses and leather jacket, opting for something that seems at first glance to be a bit more high-class. This could signify that if she feels that she's better than the rest of the AEW roster, she also wants to look the part.

Will this change of look have a deeper meaning in the near future? Only time will tell.

Toni Storm will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

After a mixed start to her year in AEW, Toni Storm picked up a big win over Willow Nightingale on the most recent edition of Rampage. However, if she and Saraya want to prove they are superior to the rest of the women's division, they must face the best possible competition.

So who better for Toni Storm to face than a fellow former AEW Women's Champion? That's exactly what will happen this Wednesday on Dynamite when Storm takes on Riho in a singles match.

Against Toni Storm no less, this match gonna BANG. RIHO BACK ON AEW TV!Against Toni Storm no less, this match gonna BANG. https://t.co/iQZGvVCCS6

This will be Riho's first match on Dynamite since October 26th, 2022, when she was defeated by current AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. Speaking of Hayter, it has already been confirmed that she will defend her title at Revolution in a three-way match against Saraya and Ruby Soho.

