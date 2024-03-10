Photo: Top AEW star spotted with Mick Foley 

A top AEW star has been spotted with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley during a recent convention. He posted the photo on social media, and according to him, it was a meeting of two Deathmatch legends. The star in question would be Swerve Strickland.

It is no secret that Foley was a fan of the extreme, regardless of which of his three personas he was using. He has also been known for some of the most hardcore spots in wrestling history. Swerve has emerged as someone who also thrives on matches of the sort, with his infamous Texas Deathmatch against Hangman Adam Page at AEW Full Gear going viral.

On Twitter, Swerve Strickland posted his photo with Mick Foley. This was taken at the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention which happened over the last few days. He was also replacing MJF, who reportedly withdrew from the event.

"Deathmatch Legends," Swerve tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Swerve Strickland reacts to being choked out by Samoa Joe on AEW Dynamite

Earlier this week on AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe got into it with Swerve Strickland following their tag team match.

The two had to team up as they were confronted by the Undisputed Kingdom despite being right at each other's throats a week ago at Revolution.

They ended up getting the win, and after a staredown took place between Wardlow and Swerve, Joe took advantage and locked Strickland in a Coquina Clutch.

On Twitter, he would show the effects of this chokehold as he was trying to remedy his neck and shoulders after the attack.

"Joe did a number on me this week," wrote Strickland.

Expand Tweet

Currently, Wardlow stands as the next contender for the AEW World Championship, with his showdown with Samoa Joe taking place next week at Dynamite: Big Business.

Swerve will be heavily invested in this as he looks to have his rematch with Samoa Joe.

Who do you think leaves with the title next week? Let us know by clicking on the discuss button.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE