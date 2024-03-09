Ex-WWE star reacts to being choked out by AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

This week's AEW Dynamite featured plenty of fallout from the Revolution pay-per-view last Sunday, including another face-off between AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and his challenger from the event, Swerve Strickland.

Swerve is still determined to become the next world champion, but he's got more competition than just Hangman Adam Page. After winning the Scramble match at Revolution, Wardlow now has a shot at Samoa Joe's title in his pocket.

After Joe and Strickland competed against The Undisputed Kingdom's Mike Bennett and Matt Taven in an impromptu tag match on Dynamite, the champion ended up choking out his temporary partner in the ring. Swerve was feeling the effects afterward and posted a tweet showing off his treatment.

"Joe did a number on me this week," wrote Strickland.

Samoa Joe explains why he choked out Swerve Strickland

Samoa Joe has been a dominant champion since winning his title from MJF at the end of last year. He's made it a point to be vicious and unforgiving to his challengers, and Swerve Strickland was no different.

Cameras caught up to The Samoan Submission Machine after the incident, and he explained that when dealing with men like his next challenger, Wardlow, it's important to demonstrate what will happen inside the ring.

"Was me choking out Swerve Strickland a message to Wardlow? That was far more than a message. You see, when you're dealing with men like Wardlow, supposed walking wars, you only deal with them one way; decisively, effectively, and with ultimate prejudice. You know, Wardlow, what I did to Swerve - that wasn't a message to you, no, that was your future. And next week, it comes to pass," said Samoa.

Joe has survived several major challenges to his reign thus far, but his most dangerous test may come in the form of Wardlow. The two are set to square off next week on the special Big Business edition of AEW Dynamite.

