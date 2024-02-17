Photo: Top champion spotted with Tony Khan at non-AEW event

Two big wrestling names, including a top champion, were recently spotted with Tony Khan at a non-AEW event.

The said performers are International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin, who accompanied Khan for Fulham FC's Premier League match against Aston Villa, which the latter team won.

Apart from his role as the President of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan wears several other hats. He has Executive positions in Fulham and NFL's Jackson Jaguars, both of which are owned by his father, Shahid Khan. During Fulham's latest match against Aston Villa, he was accompanied by Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy. Unfortunately, Fulham lost the match to Aston Villa (1-2).

The picture of the two being seated behind Khan is doing the rounds of the internet. Tony Khan was himself seen engaged in a chat with Jesse Armstrong, the creator of the uber-popular HBO show Succession.

Kevin Von Erich thinks AEW President Tony Khan is a "genius."

In a recent interview, Kevin Von Erich of the famed Von Erich family, spoke highly of Tony Khan. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he's been a fan of All Elite Wrestling and called Khan a "genius."

"I've always loved AEW... That's a great company, I really liked it... Tony Khan's a genius, he really is. He's somebody that loves what he does and you can't help but admire that. I met him, my sons met him, he's a first-class guy."

Kevin Von Erich's sons, Marshall and Ross, competed on this week's Rampage, where they teamed up with Dustin Rhodes to defeat Hittt, Romero Crews, and Shimbashi. The Von Erich family was the subject of the recent hit, The Iron Claw.

