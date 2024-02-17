Tony Khan gets termed a "genius" by WWE Hall of Famer

A WWE Hall of Famer recently had nothing but praise for AEW CEO Tony Khan.

The name in question is none other than Kevin Von Erich, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2009 alongside his family. The veteran also made appearances for AEW and ROH with his sons in late 2023 to promote 'The Iron Claw' movie. The movie is based on the tragic history of The Von Erich brothers. The former AEW World Champion MJF was also an executive producer of the film. He even made an on-screen cameo, teaming up with Zac Efron's Kevin Von Erich.

Speaking on the Under The Ring podcast, Kevin Von Erich praised All Elite Wrestling and had some heartfelt comments for the president, Tony Khan:

"I've always loved AEW... That's a great company, I really liked it... Tony Khan's a genius, he really is. He's somebody that loves what he does and you can't help but admire that. I met him, my sons met him, he's a first-class guy." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Booker T backs Mercedes Mone's choice to join Tony Khan's AEW over WWE

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently announced AEW Big Business, where we will likely see the much-anticipated debut of Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the former WCW World Champion Booker T shared his honest thoughts on Mercedes' potential arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"Mone is about getting that paper, baby. You know, you saw the dollar signs, right? At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about. If Mone couldn’t make a deal with WWE and the door’s there at AEW, I mean, why not do it? I mean, that’s - how many times have I seen it, man? How many times have I said? I mean, 1,000 times more. When we talked, we was talking about Mone going to Japan, right? And that’s what Mone was going to be. That’s where she was gonna be. And how many times have I said it, da**it? If you don’t have to work in Japan, you ain’t gonna work there. If you could work right here at home, you gonna do it," said Booker T. [H/T - eWrestlingNews]

Mercedes Mone is one of the top free agents in professional wrestling. The Boss has had great relations with Khan as she was present at last year's All In Pay-Per-View event in London. It will be interesting to see how the company presents Mercedes Mone.

