[Photo] Top Superstar does Triple H's signature pose backstage at AEW

Andrade El Idolo recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself doing Triple H's signature DX pose.

In recent weeks, the top AEW star has posted mysterious tweets, including a 'FreeElIdolo' tweet that suggested that he wanted to depart from All Elite Wrestling.

Taking to Twitter, Andrade continued the 'FreeElIdolo' trend, but this time with an interesting twist. He posted a photo of himself doing the DX chop in the backstage area.

"Great conversation and amazing day!! If you want to talk! Text me (407) 708-9577 app @directmessage.app #DmX I can answer your questions TextMe #FreeElIdolo #Andrade" wrote El Idolo

Check out Andrade's tweet:

During his time with WWE, El Idolo was known as 'Andrade Cien Almas'. He was highly successful during his time on NXT, capturing the NXT Championship once.

After moving up to the main roster, Andrade won the WWE United States Championship once. He was mostly known for his pairing with Zelina Vega.

Could Triple H bring back Andrade El Idolo to WWE?

Numerous reports in recent weeks have suggested that WWE and Triple H might've contacted several AEW stars in hopes of signing them to the company.

One AEW star whose name has constantly been in the news is Malakai Black. Black is currently on hiatus from AEW programming to focus on his personal life. The House of Black leader recently did an Instagram live where he put all rumors to bed.

Similarly, Andrade El Idolo is another name that has been trending on social media lately. On this week's episode of Dynamite, he once again appeared in a backstage promotion, in yet another angle with the Andrade Family Office.

It remains to be seen what his future holds, but interestingly enough, one popular AEW star who did jump ship from Tony Khan's promotion to WWE was Cody Rhodes. Earlier this year, The American Nightmare, a former AEW EVP, departed the company and re-signed with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Could Triple H re-sign Andrade El Idolo?

