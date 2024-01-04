[Photo] Truth about Jon Moxley's new mask explained

The former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made his entrance with a mask during an event outside of Tony Khan's promotion, and the thought behind the mask has been revealed.

Jon Moxley never fails to make the headline with his activities inside the squared circle. He is also a universally loved wrestler, as he gets a huge pop wherever he makes his way to the ring. Meanwhile, his new look with a mask is going viral all over the internet from his entrance at an NJPW event this week.

At the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 event this week, Moxley competed in a three-way match against Will Ospreay and David Finlay. The bout was set to crown the inaugural IWGP Global Champion. While the match was surely exciting, what caught the fans' attention was Moxley wearing a mask.

While making his entrance, Mox was wearing a red and black mask. Actually, the mask was inspired by a popular DC character, Red Hood. It was definitely a cool look for the former three-time AEW World Champion.

Speaking of the match, it turned out to be brutal, with Mox bleeding for the most part. Moxley and Ospreay failed to win, as David Finlay became the inaugural IWGP Global Champion with a huge victory.

Jon Moxley on wrestling both for AEW and NJPW

Jon Moxley is one of the top stars in AEW and has also made multiple appearances on New Japan Pro Wrestling. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Mox opened up on wrestling for both the promotions:

“I’m really stoked about going back to Japan. Now I don’t have to worry about going back and forth between New Japan and AEW. The working relationship is really good, and that makes it easy for me. I still work for New Japan Strong in the U.S., but it’s not the same as being over there in Japan." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Mox had the opportunity to perform inside the Tokyo Dome at the Wrestle Kingdom 18 event last night, and only time will tell when the fans will see him back on AEW TV.