Photo: Uncle Howdy sign spotted on Dynamite, reads he fears major AEW star

The February 8th, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite’s first match featured MJF and Konosuke Takeshita in an electrifying bout. A spectator at the event displayed a sign that read Uncle Howdy is feared by Danhausen.

Uncle Howdy is the latest creation from WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. Wyatt has always been known for his creative approach to professional wrestling and has entertained audiences with characters like The Fiend and Uncle Howdy. Uncle Howdy made his impact felt at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, where he interfered in Wyatt's match against LA Knight and landed a suicide dive.

During an episode of AEW Dynamite, a fan in the audience held a sign that stated, "Howdy fears Hausen." This sparked excitement and speculation among fans as to why Uncle Howdy would fear the AEW star Danhausen.

Danhausen, the wrestler known for his outside-the-ring antics, is a fan favorite. He has modeled himself after supervillains and claims to possess evil, supernatural powers. Defeating him will not be easy for Howdy if they were to cross paths.

Uncle Howdy, reportedly portrayed by former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas, is one of the most talked-about entities in professional wrestling.

Uncle Howdy and Danhausen have made a big impact and continue captivating audiences with their unique styles. Fans eagerly await to see what's next for these two intriguing characters in professional wrestling.

