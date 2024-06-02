[Photo] William Regal reunites with two AEW stars

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion, William Regal, who is currently signed to the Stamford-based promotion in an executive position, was recently seen with two current AEW stars. Regal scouted the two stars during his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The AEW stars in question are Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) and Wheeler Yuta. William Regal had served as a manager in Tony Khan's promotion in 2022-2023. The veteran introduced the fans to the Blackpool Combat Club faction by scouting Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio, and Wheeler Yuta during his time with the promotion.

However, Regal departed from AEW at the end of 2022 and is currently signed to WWE as its Vice President of Global Talent Development. Although the BCC remains a thing with all the members still intact, fans have been missing the involvement of Regal as the manager of the faction.

Meanwhile, William Regal shared a heartfelt picture with two Blackpool Combat Club members. Regal took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the picture with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta from the recent PDC Darts competition event. William also wrote the following in his post:

"The BCC at the @OfficialPDC at MSG."

William Regal on his reason for leaving AEW

William Regal departed from AEW towards the end of 2022 after spending a brief period with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In one of his posts on X last year, Regal revealed he had talked to Tony Khan before leaving, also acknowledging his health issues as one of the main reasons for his departure.

"We eventually talked about me leaving 2 weeks later in Jacksonville. Time and time spent was the reasons for my leaving, no agenda for anything else. I have lived through some serious times in 2018/19 and realize time is all I have," wrote Regal.

Moreover, Regal currently serves in an executive position at the company and occasionally appears on NXT as well. Only time will tell if the legend will be seen in a big role on WWE TV.

Do you miss William Regal in Tony Khan's promotion? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

