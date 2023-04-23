WWE legend finally breaks silence on his AEW departure

Nearly six months after leaving AEW, a WWE veteran has opened up on why he left the Jacksonville-based promotion. The wrestling legend is none other than William Regal.

The 54-year-old veteran was the NXT General Manager before he was released from WWE. Shortly after his departure, he signed with AEW and made his first appearance at the 2022's Revolution pay-per-view. He was the manager of the Blackpool Combat Club. He made his final appearance for the company in December last year and chose not to renew his contract.

At the ROH Final Battle conference call, AEW president Tony Khan revealed that the former European Champion had requested not to renew his contract as he wanted to help train his son Charlie Dempsey.

William Regal recently took to Twitter to open up on why he chose to leave All Elite Wrestling. The former NXT General Manager mentioned that he was happy with his work in AEW and wanted to spend his time elsewhere.

"Just so anyone who wants to know the truth. I know Tony summed up a few conversations we had with quick answer. FYI, Tony called me at 9 pm on a Sunday night and I discussed my reasons for leaving were time spent where I won’t to be... I also realise he has summed up conversations with brief answers," William Regal tweeted.

You can check out the tweets below:

Regal also mentioned the health issues he faced a few years ago and thus needed to spend his time wisely.

"We eventually talked about me leaving 2 weeks later in Jacksonville. Time and time spent was the reasons for my leaving, no agenda for anything else. I have lived through some serious times in 2018/19 and realize time is all I have…" he concluded.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 claimed that William Regal was not happy with the roster when he first signed with AEW

During an episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE Superstar EC3 shared what Regal felt when he first walked into AEW. He claimed that the wrestling veteran regretted his decision to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“When he went over to AEW, the word was, he said, ‘I immediately regret this decision, there’s very much a maturity issue here within management,’” EC3 said.

As of January 2023, William Regal returned to World Wrestling Entertainment.

