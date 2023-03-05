Photo: WWE legend Lita spotted with top AEW couple 

Two AEW stars were recently seen enjoying themselves alongside WWE Superstar Lita.

Lita is currently one of the most prominent stars on the Stamford-based promotion's women's roster. Apart from her distinguished track record of facing high-profile names in her career, she is also one-half of the company's current Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Becky Lynch.

While Vince McMahon's company is the biggest rival to Tony Khan's brand, it appears that many stars on both rosters are quite friendly with each other. In a recent photo posted by former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara on Instagram, Lita was seen alongside him and Tay Melo, seemingly enjoying themselves.

"Today was a fun day!🤘"

The WWE Superstar joined a very exclusive list of pro wrestlers after her win last month

Lita's win alongside Becky Lynch last month left many fans pleasantly surprised as she was able to bag the WWE Women's tag team title alongside Becky Lynch.

The 47-year-old has had her fair share of highs and lows in her career. Her contributions to the pro-wrestling world have also earned her a spot in the company's Hall of Fame. With her latest title win, she apparently joined an even more exclusive list.

According to WWE stats on Twitter, Lita has joined legends Velvet McIntyre and Leilani Kai as the only superstars to have won the original Women's Championship that was discontinued in 2010, as well as the tag team title in the promotion.

Wrestling Stats & Info @WWEStats



Only 3 Superstars can say they've done it: Velvet McIntyre, Leilani Kai, and now Lita also joined an even more exclusive list: Superstars who held the original @WWE Women's Championship (the one that was retired in 2010) and also held a tag team championship in #WWE Only 3 Superstars can say they've done it: Velvet McIntyre, Leilani Kai, and now @AmyDumas Lita also joined an even more exclusive list: Superstars who held the original @WWE Women's Championship (the one that was retired in 2010) and also held a tag team championship in #WWE.Only 3 Superstars can say they've done it: Velvet McIntyre, Leilani Kai, and now @AmyDumas.

As of now, Lita is enjoying her title reign alongside The Man. However, it remains to be seen what is next for her in the foreseeable future.

Do you think Lita deserves a bigger push by Triple H in the Stamford-based Promotion? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes