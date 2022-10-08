[PHOTO]: WWE legend Mick Foley spotted with top AEW star

WWE legend Mick Foley has posted a snap of himself and AEW star Britt Baker as the pair met at New York Comic-Con.

Foley has donned many personalities over his legendary career, whether throwing down with Terry Funk as Cactus Jack or being thrown off Hell in a Cell as Mankind. He has carved a legendary career of hardcore moments and remains an icon of the extreme wrestling style.

Someone who shares his penchant for extreme bouts is former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker. Perhaps her most significant bout to date is a brutal Lights Out contest with Thunder Rosa in 2021. The Doctor donned the full crimson mask during the bout and took a ride on thumbtacks, a spot she went through earlier this year in their women's title rematch.

Real recognizes real, and Foley remained true to that as he posted a snap of the pair to Twitter, describing Baker as a hardcore legend.

"TENSION IN THE AIR as two hardcore legends meet at ⁦ @NY_Comic_Con The Doctor is IN THE HOUSE! @RealBrittBaker," wrote Foley.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley

as two hardcore legends meet at ⁦



The Doctor is IN THE HOUSE!

⁦@RealBrittBaker⁩ TENSION IN THE AIRas two hardcore legends meet at ⁦ @NY_Comic_Con The Doctor is IN THE HOUSE! TENSION IN THE AIR as two hardcore legends meet at ⁦@NY_Comic_Con⁩ The Doctor is IN THE HOUSE!⁦@RealBrittBaker⁩ https://t.co/TrFQ8BxMcu

Britt Baker and the Hardcore legend might have crossed paths in WWE in 2016. While Mick Foley was the General Manager of the RAW brand, Britt Baker faced Nia Jax on the Monday night show as an enhancement talent.

Britt Baker is currently feuding with Saraya in AEW

During her tenure, Britt Baker has emerged as AEW's top homegrown female star. Even since losing the women's world title, she has still enjoyed prominent spots and won the inaugural Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup.

She is currently in a feud with All-Elite newcomer Saraya after the former WWE star made her debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Despite Baker claiming that The Anti-Diva had not been medically cleared to compete, Saraya found herself physically. It's since been reported that she has been cleared, so her feud with Britt Baker may manifest a return to the ring.

Would you like to see Mick Foley come to All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes