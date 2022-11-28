[PHOTO] WWE legend's son shares a moment with Ricky Steamboat after recent wrestling return

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr., son of the legendary Brian Pillman, was recently spotted with WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat.

Pillman Jr. is one-half of the renamed tag team The Blonds, alongside Griff Garrison. They were formerly known as "The Varsity Blonds" but lost the rights to the name after losing to Tony Nese and Josh Woods in a tag-team match on the October 7th episode of AEW Rampage.

Meanwhile, Steamboat's most recent wrestling-related appearance was on the August 17th Dynamite: House of the Dragon special episode. The WWE Hall of Famer was the guest timekeeper in the Bryan Danielson-Daniel Garcia best two out of three falls match.

Taking to Twitter, Pillman Jr. posted a picture of himself with Steamboat, where they were seen having a great time together inside a squared circle.

The two were part of Big Time Wrestling's recent event called Return of the Dragon last Sunday. This came after The Dragon decided to lace his pair of boots one more time after a decade of retirement.

Pillman Jr. challenged for the NWA Junior Heavyweight Title but was unsuccessful against the current holder and son of tag-team legend Ricky Morton, Kerry Morton.

WWE legend Ricky Steamboat teamed up with top AEW tag team in his return match

After 12 years, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat had his first official wrestling match as he teamed up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) in the aforementioned event. They went up against the trio of AEW stars Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis.

During his comeback match in North Carolina, The Dragon executed his trademark armdrag on Black Machismo and tightened the grip afterward to inflict further damage.

Eventually, Steamboat, Harwood, and Wheeler were triumphant after applying figure-four leg locks on Anderson, Lethal, and Aldis, all simultaneously, with the crowd going wild.

