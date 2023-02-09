Photo: WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's real-life boyfriend posts a workout picture with her 

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was recently seen alongside her boyfriend, as the latter took to Instagram to share a picture of themselves during a workout session.

Rhea Ripley's partner, Buddy Matthews, is currently signed to AEW. Joining the company in February last year, he immediately aligned with Malakai Black and Brody King to form the House of Black. Buddy has had several stellar matches in his run so far, although he is yet to secure any gold in Tony Khan's promotion.

While they are in different companies right now, Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley are seemingly in a committed relationship. Taking to Instagram, Matthews posted a photo of himself with the 2023 Royal Rumble winner, accompanied by an interesting caption.

"Couples that workout together… stay together! Couples that takeover the world… takeover it together," he wrote.

You can check out the photo here:

The AEW star was recently criticized by WWE veteran Jim Cornette

While Buddy Matthews won several titles during his WWE tenure, Jim Cornette believes his AEW run apparently leaves much to be desired.

In an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran manager spoke about how Matthews' character had hardly developed in AEW. He also mentioned how the Stamford-based promotion built new stars from the ground up.

"As a name, Buddy Matthews might as well be Nobody Jones. I don't know why that, especially for a guy in a spooky group, I know he couldn't use his previous name, which I believe was Buddy Murphy (...) Nobody is developing talent before putting them on television anymore. Except the WWE, and they don't develop them. They f**king sanitize them, homogenize them, and pasteurize them," he added. [1:45 - 2:41]

Buddy Matthews recently went up against Darby Allin in an attempt to win the TNT Championship. While he seemed to be in control of the match early on, Allin eventually secured the win after executing a Coffin Drop.

