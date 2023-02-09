Photo: WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley shares adorable picture with her real-life boyfriend 

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has taken the time out of her busy schedule to show the world just how much she adores her boyfriend, AEW star Buddy Matthews.

Ripley and Matthews have been together for some time at the time of writing, marking another instance of stars from WWE and AEW being romantically linked despite being in rival companies.

But that hasn't stopped the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner from showing off her love for Matthews, as she recently posted a wholesome picture of the two of them working out at the gym together.

"You make my heart happy." tweeted @RheaRipley_WWE

Rhea Ripley recently announced that she will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, hoping to rectify her loss from WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

As for Buddy Matthews, he continues to be a featured star on AEW programming as part of the House of Black. The former NXT star even challenged Darby Allin for the TNT Championship on a recent episode of Dynamite. However, he was unable to claim the gold.

Rhea Ripley kept an eye on her boyfriend when he challenged for the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

As previously mentioned, Buddy Matthews unsuccessfully challenged Darby Allin for the AEW TNT Championship on the January 25th edition of Dynamite. But despite not being there in person, Rhea Ripley cheered him on.

Following the loss, Ripley took to Twitter to show her support for Matthews after his match with Darby, which marked the second time that Allin had defeated a member of the House of Black in singles competition.

The loss to Darby marked Buddy's first loss of 2023 after starting off strong with two successive wins in trios matches on Dark: Elevation with Malakai Black and Brody King by his side.

