WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley reacts to her boyfriend Buddy Matthews' major loss on AEW Dynamite 

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Buddy Matthews suffered a tough loss in the TNT Title match against Darby Allin. Buddy's girlfriend Rhea Ripley reacted to the match.

Last week, Darby Allin successfully defended his title against former NXT Cruiserweight and he laid out the challenge to the House of Black. Buddy Matthews replied to the current TNT Champion accepting the challenge.

Thus, on tonight's AEW Dynamite, both stars battled it out for the title. Both stars gave it their all. On a couple of occasions, Matthews almost walked home with the win, but somehow Allin thrived. Halfway through the match, members of the House of Black looked to get involved in the match but Sting and Ortiz spoiled their plans. Darby Allin managed to pick up the win with the Coffin Drop finisher.

Following the match, Rhea Ripley reacted to it. She appreciated her boyfriend's efforts with a single tweet.

"#BuddyMatthews," Rhea Ripley tweeted.

Following the match, Samoa Joe appeared on the Titantron and sent a warning to the current champion. Joe did not forget that Darby Allin defeated him to become a two-time champion and he mentioned that next week he is going to reclaim his title.

