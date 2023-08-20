[PHOTO] WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura spotted with 28-year-old AEW star 

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the best-known Japanese talents in the pro wrestling business right now. During a recent trip back to his home country, he was spotted with current AEW star Konosuke Takeshita.

The King of Strong Style posted a photo on Twitter where he was pictured with Konosuke Takeshita, Ikeman Jiro, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend Kazuchika Okada. You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Shinsuke Nakamura made a massive name for himself in NJPW before signing with WWE. He secured the IWGP Intercontinental Championship five times, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship three times, and the tag title once alongside Hiroshi Tanahashi. He also won the G1 Climax in 2011 and the New Japan Cup in 2014.

Konosuke Takeshita, meanwhile, is one of the most promising stars in pro wrestling. The 28-year-old has been signed to AEW for nearly a year and will be a part of one of the most anticipated matches at All In 2023. He will team up with Juice Robinson and Jay White to take on "Hangman" Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi.

Shinsuke Nakamura has had a great career in WWE so far

Shinsuke Nakamura joined WWE in 2016 as part of the NXT roster. He enjoyed a memorable run in the former black-and-gold brand, winning the NXT Championship twice.

After his main roster debut, he won the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, he was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34. In the following years, the Japanese icon won the Intercontinental Championship twice, the United States Championship twice, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once.

While he has yet to win a world title in the Stamford-based company, Nakamura has gained significant momentum on the red brand. He recently defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Bronson Reed in singles matches. The veteran also teamed up with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to defeat The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

The King of Strong Style shockingly turned heel when he attacked The Visionary, laying him out with a Kinshasa after their abovementioned bout. With Payback 2023 on the horizon, fans widely expect Seth Rollins to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at the premium live event.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here