Photo: WWE veteran backstage at AEW Dynamite; reunites with Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett has just been spotted backstage on AEW Dynamite reuniting with a WWE veteran. This was someone he had worked with almost two decades ago.

Ad

Monty Brown is known for his time in ECW and TNA in the 2000s. This is where he got to work with The Last Outlaw, as the two were stablemates. But they have also competed against each other in the ring on multiple occasions.

On X/Twitter, Jeff Jarrett posted a picture of him and Brown on his podcast's social media account right before AEW Dynamite tonight in Detroit. He has taken to his personal X account to send a quick message to his long-time friend and former rival.

Ad

Trending

See his full post below.

"So great to see my friend, my rival, and the man who invented the …. Pounnnnnnnccccceeee, @TheMontyBrown! Only one The Alpha Male!" Jarrett wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jeff Jarrett and his faction have hinted at a split

Things have been shaky for the veteran these past two months. Initially, he was gunning for the AEW World Championship, but was unsuccessful in getting anywhere near it. Since that moment to begin the year, he has been inactive within the company.

However, two weeks ago, during Collision, he made an appearance. He reunited with his friends Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh as they addressed their current situation as a group. Jarrett and Lethal believed that their lack of direction was due to their manager not doing his job.

Ad

They believed that things needed to change and thus left Sonjay. To Dutt's surprise, even Satnam Singh joined them.

Expand Tweet

It is unclear what this means for the group, as they have been on a lackluster run lately. But Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett may be pushing for some necessary changes. It remains to be seen whether this will improve the group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More