Photo: WWE veteran backstage at AEW Dynamite; reunites with Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett has just been spotted backstage on AEW Dynamite reuniting with a WWE veteran. This was someone he had worked with almost two decades ago.
Monty Brown is known for his time in ECW and TNA in the 2000s. This is where he got to work with The Last Outlaw, as the two were stablemates. But they have also competed against each other in the ring on multiple occasions.
On X/Twitter, Jeff Jarrett posted a picture of him and Brown on his podcast's social media account right before AEW Dynamite tonight in Detroit. He has taken to his personal X account to send a quick message to his long-time friend and former rival.
See his full post below.
"So great to see my friend, my rival, and the man who invented the …. Pounnnnnnnccccceeee, @TheMontyBrown! Only one The Alpha Male!" Jarrett wrote.
Jeff Jarrett and his faction have hinted at a split
Things have been shaky for the veteran these past two months. Initially, he was gunning for the AEW World Championship, but was unsuccessful in getting anywhere near it. Since that moment to begin the year, he has been inactive within the company.
However, two weeks ago, during Collision, he made an appearance. He reunited with his friends Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh as they addressed their current situation as a group. Jarrett and Lethal believed that their lack of direction was due to their manager not doing his job.
They believed that things needed to change and thus left Sonjay. To Dutt's surprise, even Satnam Singh joined them.
It is unclear what this means for the group, as they have been on a lackluster run lately. But Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett may be pushing for some necessary changes. It remains to be seen whether this will improve the group.