Current WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has taken to social media to post a throwback photo of when herself and current AEW star Andrade El Idolo ruled the United States Championship scene with an iron fist.

Vega recently debuted a new look for herself on WWE TV, and on December 26th, she brought that new look to Madison Square Garden for the first time during a six-person tag team match.

With this being the first time in MSG since 2019 for Zelina Vega, she used the opportunity to post a picture from the last time she was in the building.

Andrade El Idolo and Zelina Vega at Madison Square Garden in 2019.

On December 26th, 2019, Zelina accompanied AEW star Andrade El Idolo to the ring, where he went on to defeat Rey Mysterio to become the new WWE United States Champion.

Andrade and Vega were among the most dominant duos in NXT history as well, with Zelina helping the current AEW star win the NXT Championship during his run with the "black and gold" brand.

Zelina Vega is currently married to one of AEW's top stars

The former Queen of the Ring doesn't just have her relationship with Andrade El Idolo as a link to AEW, as she is currently married to one of the company's most feared individuals.

Vega is currently married to Malakai Black, with the two being wed in 2018 while both were members of the WWE roster. However, they never interacted on TV in a serious capacity before Black moved to AEW in 2021.

Black and Andrade even teamed up together towards the back end of 2021 as both of them were feuding with Cody Rhodes. This led to a tag team match where Zelina's boys took on Cody and PAC at the 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view, which they ended up losing.

