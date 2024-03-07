Photos: AEW Dynamite's new stage look leaked

AEW is set to make some major changes to the presentation of its product. New photos have just leaked ahead of the official introduction of the changes by the company.

The post-Revolution edition of Dynamite will air live tonight from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. It was earlier revealed that officials are upgrading the Dynamite product in a major way, especially compared to previous changes. The changes reportedly include a new opening theme song, a new show logo, various set upgrades, and more.

A sneak peek at the new set and stage for Dynamite surfaced on social media this afternoon. As seen below, the set features the bright color scheme and changes to the structure, along with new tunnels, and a larger presence in general.

Tonight's live Dynamite episode on TBS will be the fifth season premiere for the show. This will be the 231st edition of the company's flagship TV program.

AEW to present one of the biggest Dynamite episodes ever tonight

The fallout from Sunday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view and the build to the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view will begin tonight as Dynamite airs live from Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena.

AEW is set to announce details on the tournament for the vacant World Tag Team Championship tonight. Sting is not expected to appear after retiring on Sunday night, and Darby Allin also likely will not appear as he prepares for Jay White on next week's Big Bu$iness show.

In other rumors for tonight, it's expected that Swerve Strickland's big main event push will progress. He worked a Revolution Triple Threat with Adam Page and the eventual winner, World Champion Samoa Joe.

Tony Khan's company will also finalize Big Bu$iness plans on their TV shows to air this week. Next Wednesday's Dynamite special is rumored to feature the All Elite debut of Mercedes Moné.

AEW has announced just two matches for tonight's Dynamite card as of now - Will Ospreay vs. ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher in a non-title match, and Kris Statlander vs. Riho.

