AEW Dynamite set to undergo major transformation - Reports

AEW Dynamite is set to be upgraded in a major way. New details have now been leaked on what the company has planned.

All Elite Wrestling has upgraded its flagship TV show a few times since the historic premiere on October 2, 2019. The weekly two-hour Dynamite TV show started out on TNT but has been on TBS since January 22. The official opening theme song is "Dynamite" by No One Hero.

Dynamite is set to receive an overhaul moving forward. After speculation on changes, the company officially revealed a new Dynamite logo and color scheme on social media this week. However, Fightful Select adds that more significant changes are planned, including the return of the stage tunnels.

It was indicated that AEW may be using brand new tunnels. The original tunnels, which were a hit with some fans, were actually being used last Fall at Imagination Pavilion at EPCOT.

A new Dynamite theme song will also be introduced. The early word from within the company is that the new single will be a rock-based theme, done by All Elite music composer Mikey Rukus.

AEW may be making more changes to the Dynamite presentation, which is expected to be revealed on tonight's show. In a fairly recent move that was not connected to the aforementioned overhaul, the company recently purchased a new overhead lighting system for events.

AEW Revolution fallout set for Dynamite

The 231st edition of Dynamite will air live tonight from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, as the company presents Revolution fallout.

AEW is billing tonight's show as the season premiere, which is expected to feature an overhaul of the product. The focus will be on fallout from Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view with Sting's retirement, as well as the build for the Dynasty PPV on Sunday, April 21 from St. Louis, Missouri.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full Dynamite coverage as well as any related breaking news. Below is the current Dynamite line-up:

Revolution fallout, first build to Dynasty

Details to be announced on vacant World Tag Team Championship tournament

Kris Statlander vs. Riho

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

