PHOTOS: AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm stuns on the red carpet

AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm has been keeping a close eye on the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup, whose winner will challenge for her title at All In later this year. In the meantime, The Timeless One also attended a major film festival, and the Tony Khan-led company has now shared pictures of her from the red carpet.

Toni Storm recaptured her Women's World Championship from Mariah May on her home soil at Grand Slam Australia earlier this year. Her feud with her protege-turned-rival came to a bloody end at Revolution 2025, where The Illustrious One retained the title against The Glamour. The following month at Dynasty, she again successfully defended the belt against the dominant Megan Bayne.

Storm is watching the action in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup unfold, as the tournament finals at Double or Nothing 2025 will pit another of her former rivals, Jamie Hayter, against TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. She also starred as Clara Mortensen in the recently released sports biopic Queen of the Ring, adding yet another feather to her cap and legitimizing her wrestling persona.

Now, AEW's X/Twitter profile has shared photographs of "Timeless" Toni Storm from the red carpet on the opening night of the 2025 Turner Classic Movies Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. The 29-year-old had been attending a screening of the iconic 1980 sci-fi space opera Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

"“Timeless” Toni Storm shines on the @TCM Film Festival red carpet in Hollywood [star emoji] The AEW Women’s World Champion attended the screening of @starwars 'The Empire Strikes Back' on the opening night of #TCMFF at the @ChineseTheatres!" read the post.

Check out Toni Storm's red carpet pics below:

It remains to be seen whether Storm will participate in more cinematic projects moving forward in her career.

Toni Storm is scheduled for a match on AEW Collision

Toni Storm was interviewed by Renee Young backstage this week on AEW Dynamite. The All Elite Women's World Champion issued an open challenge for an eliminator bout for the upcoming Collision: Playoff Palooza episode.

Her call was promptly answered by Queen Aminata, who was last seen in action in the Jacksonville-based company against Julia Hart on last month's Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether Storm will still hold her title heading into All In: Texas, and who her opponent for the much-anticipated stadium show will be if she does.

